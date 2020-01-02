Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 543,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after purchasing an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

