Cheesecoin Market Cap Reaches $23,034.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $23,034.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 367,070,390 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

