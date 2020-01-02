Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $257.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.25 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $219.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

CHDN traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 266,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $138.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

