Civic Price Reaches $0.0200 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Civic has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, IDEX, Binance and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, COSS, Livecoin, GOPAX, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Poloniex, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

