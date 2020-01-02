Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $8.19. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 268,137 shares changing hands.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

