Constellation (DAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $866,319.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $866,319.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.