Contrasting International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Alibaba Group (OTCMKTS:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 0 24 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $223.49, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 34.02% 14.92% 9.29% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $56.15 billion 9.61 $13.10 billion $3.59 59.08 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Alibaba Group has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China; and digital payment and financial technology platform services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and Internet of Things and other service for enterprises; and payment and escrow services; and movies, TV drama series, online dramas, variety shows, news feeds, games, literature and music, and other areas through various content platforms, as well as develops and operates mobile browsers. Further, the company provides AutoNavi, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information; DingTalk, a proprietary enterprise communication and collaboration platform; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered voice assistant, which helps consumers to shop, order local services, search for information, control smart appliances, and play interactive content. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

