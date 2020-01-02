Cream 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Cream has a market cap of $81,936.00 and $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 90.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058919 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00578372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00234234 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

