Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €59.00 Price Target

Jan 2nd, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.38 ($62.08).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

