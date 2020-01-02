Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $750,931.00 and $2,158.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00570554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,361,371 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.