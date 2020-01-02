David J. Matlin Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Well Services Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 164.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USWS. ValuEngine raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

