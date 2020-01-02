Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,799.62

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,799.62 and traded as high as $2,938.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,938.00, with a volume of 162,155 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,817.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,799.62.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

