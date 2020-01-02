Delphy Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $3,009.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.