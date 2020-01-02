Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $25.53. Detour Gold shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 524,958 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGC shares. Cormark downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price target on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.11.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Detour Gold Company Profile (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

