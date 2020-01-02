Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.10 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

FRA:DBK opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.78. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

