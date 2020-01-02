Effect.AI Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

