eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 1,803 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.