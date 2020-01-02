Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.34 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $7,112.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and xBTCe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,978,669 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, xBTCe, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.