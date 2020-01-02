Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 393.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.78. 12,067,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

