Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Aegis

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by Aegis from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.44.

NASDAQ FB opened at $205.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

