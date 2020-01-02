Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,370 shares of company stock worth $6,979,721. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,692. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.