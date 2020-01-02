FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 5.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.10. 2,912,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,154. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

