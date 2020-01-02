FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 5.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.10. 2,912,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,154. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit