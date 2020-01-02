Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FXPO traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.90 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.71 ($3.03).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

