First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 148.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,904. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

