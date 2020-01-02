First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.14

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $32.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 11,485 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

