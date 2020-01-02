First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.14

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $32.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 11,485 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.
About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.
