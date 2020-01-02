Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flex LNG stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Flex LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flex LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

