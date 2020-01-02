Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Fortune Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that it is poised to gain from the solid product portfolio, shareholder-friendly policies, and strengthening Plumbing, and Doors & Security segments in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions, investments in product innovation and capacity expansion will be beneficial. For 2019, weakness in the Canada business and softness in demand for building products in the United States remain concerning. Sales growth projection has been lowered to 5-6% from 5.5-6.5% mentioned earlier. Earnings are expected to be $3.53-$3.63 per share, down from $3.53-$3.67 mentioned previously. Also, inflation-related woes and high debts can hurt results.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of FBHS opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

