Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will announce $538.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the lowest is $533.64 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $516.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

FBM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 578,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.00 million, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

