General Attention Currency Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One General Attention Currency token can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00024377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Livecoin, Fatbtc and Crex24. Over the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $17.03 million and $2,248.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Livecoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

