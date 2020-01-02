GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $40,778.00 and $1,184.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,948,598 coins and its circulating supply is 7,948,588 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.