Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Media news, insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$129,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,787,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,538,338.54.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

