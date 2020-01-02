GoldCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $834,323.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $834,323.00 and $17,641.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011966 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000286 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

