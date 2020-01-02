Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.94

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.94 and traded as high as $60.99. Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 116,674 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $4,043,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

