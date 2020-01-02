HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

HealthWarehouse.com Inc (OTCMKTS:HEWA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 49,505 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

