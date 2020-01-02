Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ifoods Chain has a total market capitalization of $230,444.00 and $282.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.