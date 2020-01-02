INO COIN Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. INO COIN has a total market cap of $230.85 million and $2,852.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00018408 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

