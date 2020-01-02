Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,066.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$168,000.00.

CVE POE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.03. 58,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,142. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

