Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 54 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Dave Lewis purchased 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($181.85).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

