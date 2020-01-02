Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KAI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAI. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 281.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

