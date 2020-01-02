International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 2,942.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 205,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.72 million, a P/E ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.