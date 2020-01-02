Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0341 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $76.19.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

