Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0341 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $76.19.
About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.