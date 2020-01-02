Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC remained flat at $$11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,070,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

