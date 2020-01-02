Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $31.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 1,086,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,337. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $29.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 283,007 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 339,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

