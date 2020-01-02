IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $999.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $999.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $988.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IQIYI by 852.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after buying an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQIYI by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after buying an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in IQIYI by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,632,000 after buying an additional 1,952,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its position in IQIYI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,527,000 after buying an additional 1,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

