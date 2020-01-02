iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.89

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 1669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

