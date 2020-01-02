Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.21

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $15.25. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 166 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp makes up 3.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.