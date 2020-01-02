Larry L. Wood Sells 8,568 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 112.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 632.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

