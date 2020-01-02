LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €114.31 ($132.92).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

LEG traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Friday, reaching €106.25 ($123.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,087 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €103.57.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

