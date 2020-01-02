Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce $930.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.28 million to $973.10 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million.

LGF.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of LGF.A traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.