Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $448,172.00 and $39,572.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

